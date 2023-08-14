Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,299,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 484,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

