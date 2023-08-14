Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. 118,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,539. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

