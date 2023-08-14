Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

