Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,371. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

