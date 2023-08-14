Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 902,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.