Ballast Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,158,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.80. 65,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,399. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.