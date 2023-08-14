Ballast Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

