Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,615. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

