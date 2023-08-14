Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $275.06. 352,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,646. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

