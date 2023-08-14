Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,200. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

