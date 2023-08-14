Ball Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,085 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Ball Stock Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.66. 1,200,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

