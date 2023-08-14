Ball Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,085 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.66. 1,200,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

