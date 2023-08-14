Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $182.91 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003177 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007532 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,474,576,715,698,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,475,102,294,313,056 with 149,672,808,516,564,320 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,915,380.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

