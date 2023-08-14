B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $3.46. 97,215,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,056,582. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,202,848 shares in the company, valued at $233,924,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,891,642 shares of company stock worth $56,338,248. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

