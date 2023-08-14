Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.13. Azul shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 92,399 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Azul by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

