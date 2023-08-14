Avista (NYSE:AVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.47

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 71382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Avista Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after buying an additional 906,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 511,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

