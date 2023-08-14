AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Decreased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $15.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,499.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,464.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,505.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

