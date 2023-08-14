Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $252.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

