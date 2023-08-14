AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
