Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 529,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

