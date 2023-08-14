Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 529,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATXS
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.