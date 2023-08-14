Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 529,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

