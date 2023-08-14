Astar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.71 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $94.27 million and $15.71 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

