ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in ASML by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $662.43. The company had a trading volume of 582,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.47. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

