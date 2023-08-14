ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $658.17. 300,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

