ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ASLN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

