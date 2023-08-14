Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $313.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

