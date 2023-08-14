Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 0% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.20 million and approximately $443,938.68 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

