Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,311 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.69.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
