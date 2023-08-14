Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,311 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.69.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in Arco Platform by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,103,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after buying an additional 2,919,432 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $11,770,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $6,720,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,025,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Articles

