Archer Investment Corp Sells 958 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

