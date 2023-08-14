Archer Investment Corp Sells 694 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.37. 333,230 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

