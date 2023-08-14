Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

