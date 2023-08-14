Archer Investment Corp Invests $2.47 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,601. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

