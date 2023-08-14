Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,786,326. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

