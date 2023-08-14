Archer Investment Corp Has $527,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. 343,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,575. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

