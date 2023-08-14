Archer Investment Corp Buys New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

