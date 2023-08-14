Archer Investment Corp Buys 394 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

