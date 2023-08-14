Archer Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 88.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 372,660 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 433,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $5,776,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UAPR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,909 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

