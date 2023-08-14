Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,739,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 3,620,468 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

