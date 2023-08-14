Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Arch Capital Group worth $432,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after buying an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

ACGL traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $77.12. 360,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

