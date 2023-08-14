Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Aqua Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
Insider Activity at Aqua Metals
In related news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 90,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Aqua Metals by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,772,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 127,364 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.
