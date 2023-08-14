Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $114.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.