Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $141,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

