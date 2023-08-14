Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,872 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.