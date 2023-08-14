Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of West Bancorporation worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In related news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray bought 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,496.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,753 shares of company stock worth $109,194. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

