Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $100,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.22%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.