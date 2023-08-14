Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Acquires 15,802 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 765,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,364. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

