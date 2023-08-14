Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AIF remained flat at $12.98 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.