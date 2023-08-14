Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIF remained flat at $12.98 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,402. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

