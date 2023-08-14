ApeCoin (APE) Price Reaches $2.09 on Major Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $769.14 million and approximately $108.07 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
