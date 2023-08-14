Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.08 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $38.84 million and $102.39 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.08343101 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $55.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

