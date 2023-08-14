Ankr Market Cap Hits $241.63 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $241.63 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013858 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.48 or 1.00048154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02413299 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $14,982,182.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

