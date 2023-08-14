Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $47.10

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $31.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,984,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

