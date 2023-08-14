Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price at $227.30

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.30.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

